FINANCIAL INTELLIGENCE CENTRE CLERK ARRESTED FOR STEALING K108, 000.

The Drug Enforcement Commission has arrested through its Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit has arrested Eric Ndhlovu aged 28 a Stores Clerk at the Financial Intelligence Centre for money laundering involving K108,000.

DEC Public Relations Officer Hussein Khan says Ndhlovu, of Lilayi Area in Lusaka has been charged and arrested for Forgery and Uttering False Documents contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

He said that Ndhlovu jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown on dates unknown but between 1st May 2022 and 30th September 2022 forged twelve payment instructions to a known bank, as payments for Staff allowances to himself as a Stores Clerk at the Financial Intelligence Centre and Purchase of various goods from a known supplier

Mr. Khan said Ndhlovu further uttered these forged payment instructions at a known bank where he managed to steal K108, 800 through over the counter cash withdrawals and transfers to his personal bank account.

The suspect is detained in lawful custody and will appear in court soon.

Meanwhile DEC has arrested the Directors of the National Housing Empowerment Fund for money laundering involving K36 Million.

The Commission has jointly charged and arrested Kamphembele Ngulube a male aged 49 years, Margaret Mabingo aged 46 years and Lusuntha Ngulube a male aged 46 years of 168 Acacia Drive Roma Park, Lukasha Flats in Kabulonga and Plot 30029 Twapia Ndola all Directors and Shareholders of NHEF for Obtaining Money by False Pretences contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

Mr.Khan said the suspects fraudulently obtained K36 Million from members of the public on the pretext that NHEF had plots for sale in an area called “Riverdale City” situated in Lusaka’s Leopards Hill Area when in fact not.

Mr.Khan said Members of the public paid for these plots believing that they were genuine plots for NHEF.

He said in the course of investigations, the Commission seized 18 motor vehicles and froze several bank accounts.

The suspects are on bond and will appear in court soon.

In another development, the Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit has arrested an Immigration Officer for theft of Government revenue amounting to over USD $160, 000.

Sibetta Sibetta, a male aged 35 years of Lunzua Road, Kasama Central Town has been charged and arrested for Theft by Public Servant contrary tothe Laws of Zambia.

In another incident, the Commission has jointly charged and arrested a married couple, Aaron Zulu and Christine Msadabwe both of House Ibex Hill in Lusaka for fraudulently obtaining K59 Million from members of the public under the pretext that the said funds would be invested in securities when in fact not.

