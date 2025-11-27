FINDLAY TO KNOW HIS FATE TODAY



“Acquit Me, I have no Case-Findlay”



Lusaka-27th November 2027



Lusaka Businessman Valden Findlay is in court for Judgment for allegedly possesing a second passport without authority.





Lusaka-Thursday, 27th November 2025



Lusaka Magistrate Sylvia Munyina is expected to deliver Judgement in the case.



While the State has urged the court to find him guilty of immigration related allegations, the businessman has submitted that he “must” should be acquitted.





Findlay contends that the prosecution has failed to find a prema facie case against him in the criminal allegations that he was found with more than one valid passport.





“…the prosecution once again failed to prove beyond all reasonable doubt that the accused was in possession of more than one valid passport, therefore has failed to satisfy the statutory requirement of the offence,” Findlay submits through his lawyers.





“We maintain that the accused must be acquitted. We humbly beseech this honourable court to dismiss both counts and acquit the accused,” the lawyers-Messrs Milner & Paul Legal Practitioners and Messrs D. Findly & Associates submit.





Findlay is charged with two counts of holding more than one passport and possession of a forged immigration endorsement.





It count one, allegations are that on March 14, 2014, in Lusaka, Findlay acquired a Zambian passport number ZP021382, purporting to have lost Zambian passport number ZP013259.





It is further alleged that on October 3, 2022, in Lusaka, Findlay was found in possession of endorsements of forged immigration stamps for Mwami immigration border control.





The prominent businessman denied both allegations but after several witnesses testified, he was found with a case to answer and placed on his defence.



In defence, the accused denied the allegations contending that the stamp in issue was genuine but merely blurred.





He also justified possession of holding more than one passport at the same time as a replacement due to loss and subsistence of a valid visa.





In their final submissions, the prosecution team urged magistrate Sylvia Munyinya-Okoh to find the accused guilty based on the evidence adduced which proved the case beyond reasonable doubt.





But Findlay, in his final submissions contends that he should be set free because the case has not been proved in both counts.





“In conclusion on count two is that the prosecution did not produce any evidence to support allegations leveled against the accused”.