FINLAND TO RUSSIA: WE’RE READY – YOU DON’T WANT TO REPEAT 1939, DO YOU?



Finland is no longer just watching the war in Ukraine from afar, it’s preparing for its own worst-case scenario.





Finnish border guards are now conducting military drills north of the Arctic Circle, just miles from the Russian frontier. The focus: Arctic warfare, rapid mobilization, and defending NATO’s newest front line.





This is not symbolic.



Since joining NATO in 2023, Finland has transformed a once-neutral northern border into a 1,300-kilometer military frontier with Russia. These latest exercises show Helsinki is not waiting for conflict to come to them, it’s preparing to meet it head-on.





Geopolitically, this shifts the center of gravity in Europe. Finland brings not only proximity to Russia, but a long tradition of territorial defense, winter warfare, and public resilience. If tensions escalate in the Baltics or Arctic, Finland will no longer be a buffer, it will be a combat-ready ally.





And for Moscow, that’s a serious problem.



What’s unfolding in the snowy forests of Lapland is a clear message: The era of Finnish neutrality is over. The line has moved north, and it’s hardened.



Source: CNN