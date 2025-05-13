Fire breaks out at UK prime minister’s £2million London home

A fire has broken out at UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s £2million London home, with the entire street now cordoned off.

According to Mail Online, Emergency crews descended on the property in northwest London in the early hours of this morning.

It’s believed the property is rented out by the Prime Minister.

Fire crews were scrambled shortly after 1.11am today, with London Fire Brigade confirming the ‘damage’ to the front of the property was brought under control by 1.33am.

Fire breaks out at UK prime minister Keir Starmer

The Metropolitan Police are investigating the blaze, with a spokesman for the force saying officers were alerted at 1.35am.

‘Officers attended the scene. Damage was caused to the property’s entrance, nobody was hurt,’ an official for the force added.

‘The fire is being investigated and cordons remain in place while enquiries continue.

‘Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 441/12 May

It’s not clear what caused the blaze.

A spokesperson for LFB added: ‘The Brigade was called at 0111 and the fire was under control by 0133.

‘Two fire engines from Kentish Town Fire Station attended the scene.’

News of the blaze came as the PM this morning revealed the Government’s plan to crack down on migration rules.

Speaking at a press conference earlier today, Sir Keir warned Britain was at risk of becoming an ‘island of strangers’ as he unveiled a string of new policies to tackle illegal immigration.