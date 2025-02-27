Fire Choolwe Beyani for his Gross Misconduct

During the Launch of the Revised 2022 Census Report



Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba Wrote;



The misconduct of Dr. Choolwe Beyani, Chairperson of the Civil Service Commission during the launch of 2022 Revised Census Population Report, was abominable for a senior officer that President Hakainde Hichilema should fire Beyani immediately.





Further, his arrogant display of overbearing and tribalism and seeking to manipulate the census popuplation results cannot be accepted as this is undermining national development.





Beyani was named in the unfair dismissal of Mr Goodson Sinyenga, Statistician General, who he accused of inflating population figures for Luapula, Muchinga and Northern Provinces and where he is quoted to have said; “I’ve toured those areas. They are empty lands. Where do you get these numbers?”





Further Beyani was annoyed that Zambia Statistics Agency had downgraded poverty levels from 54% to 60% accusing Sinyenga’s team of “making President Hakainde Hichilema and his economic policies look like a failed government”.





Beyani forgot that the work of the Zambia Statistics Agency is heavily financed by cooperatiing partners and multilateral institutions who collaborate on the credibility of the outcomes and oversight roles.



World Bank Group, based on those long researched statistics, proceeded to down-graded Zambia from a lower-middle income to a poor country and is now ranked number six of the poorest countries in Africa.





During the launch of the revised 2022 census summary report, Beyani launched a tirade of attacks against newly recruited ZamStats Board of Directors Chairperson, Oliver Chinganya.





Beyani charged that ZamsStats had ignored President Hakainde Hichilema’s directive by not addressing some glaring discrepancies in 15 wards, thereby rendering the “report illegal, null and void.”



But interesting was Beyani’s shock revelation that President Hichilema had directed that certain changes be done to doctor and interfere with professional work and Reporg, was even a bigger scandal.





Beyani is concerned with the work of the Zambia Statistics Agency that he took it upon himself to recruit and promote new people who he felt could deliver “credible national statistics”.



His shock and misconduct displayed at the launch of the revised 2022 census population summary report, betrays his sinister motives.





He is probably part of a team behind the scenes engaged in manipulation of electoral, economic and other statistics for their own nefarious interests especially as regards to Hichilema’s 2026 re-election plots and his perceived achievements.



Beyani must not be allowed to discredit, undermine or stop professional work being led by Mr. Chinganya who Ministry of Finance recently recruited from the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA).





Chinganya brings a wealth of experience, proven leadership, and a distinguished track record in advancing statistical development and data-driven policymaking across the African continent.





It is therefore imperative that President Hichilema punishes such public misconduct by Beyani, who used the President’s name to attempt to annul constitutional and professional work.





It’s also important that President Hichilema fires Beyani to show that he doesn’t favour or exclude or condone erring senior members of the Party or his tribesmate.