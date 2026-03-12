BREAKING: Fire on USS Gerald R. Ford Quickly Contained in Red Sea



The USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), America’s most advanced aircraft carrier, experienced a contained fire in its main laundry spaces on March 12 while operating in the Red Sea.





U.S. 5th Fleet officials confirmed the blaze was not combat-related, caused no damage to propulsion or critical systems, and left the ship fully mission-capable. Two sailors received treatment for minor, non-life-threatening injuries and remain in stable condition.





The carrier continues supporting Operation Epic Fury, the U.S.-led campaign striking Iranian missile and nuclear targets.

The incident drew lighthearted online commentary about routine shipboard maintenance, such as cleaning lint traps, amid broader relief that it stemmed from everyday hazards rather than enemy action.





No further details on the fire’s origin have been released, but the Navy emphasized the vessel’s readiness and the crew’s swift response.