FIRE OR TRANSFER THABO KAWANA

…he’s out of order, working against HH – Bwalya

By Edwin Mbulo in Livingstone

THABO Kawana is working against President Hakainde Hichilema on the issue of rule of law, says Advicates of People’s Prosperity (APP) secretary general Felix Bwalya.

“Fire him or transfer him to the Ministry of Home Affairs so that he can talk on issues of political party registration under the Registrar of Societies,” he said.

Bwalya condemned Kawana, who is director in the Ministry of Information and Media, for storming a radio station and disrupting a programme featuring PF presidential hopeful Emmanuel Mwamba.

“President Hichilema has been preaching on the rule of law, but Thabo Kawana is not walking this talk. He has been talking of the deregistration of the PF as if he is from the Ministry of Home Affairs [and Internal Security]. He is not a government spokesperson, not even a UPND spokesperson,” he noted.

“Political parties do not need to report to Kawana. Who is he? He is just a civil servant. So let him be retired from the civil service so that we face each other instead of him doing wrong things under the watch of President Hichilema. This man needs to be curbed because he is working against HH’s stand on the rule of law.”

Bwalya said Kawana is fueling political violence adding that had there been PF cadres at Mwamba’s radio assignment he would have been clobbered.

He appealed to President Hichilema to counsel Kawana, “fire him or transfer him to the Ministry of Home Affairs so that he can talk on issues of political party registration under the Registrar of Societies”.

“We, as opposition political parties, are there to offer checks and balances and we will condemn any move to try and deregister our colleagues the PF. What Kawana is doing is total abuse of office and I expect Honourable Cornelius Mweetwa who is the UPND spokesperson to come out and put Kawana in order because he is out of order,” he said.

Bwalya said Zambians voted for change because of the break down of the rule of law.

He noted also that President Hichilema has continuously talked against break down of the rule of law under the PF government.

“This is what Kawana is bringing back,” said Bwalya.