FIRE SILVIA MASEBO AND ALL THOSE UNDER INVESTIGATIONS-LESLIE MBULA



Mbula urges Hichilema to strengthen anti-corruption measures



AMB.LESLIE MBULA has called on President Hakainde Hichilema to strengthen measures in the fight against corruption, emphasising the need for support from all Zambians to achieve desired results.



Addressing the media yesterday, OCIDA founding trustee Ambassador Leslie Mbulo praised President Hichilema’s consistent stance on zero tolerance against corruption but noted that achieving significant progress requires collective effort.



“The President has been consistent in his fight against corruption but will likely not achieve the desired results if he is not supported by all citizens because of the complexity of the vice,” Mbulo stated.



OCIDA expressed concern over the lengthy duration of corruption case resolutions and urged the President to expedite these processes.



“Cases of corruption are taking longer than necessary to conclude. It is critical that these cases must be concluded quickly so that those who betrayed the people’s trust can be made to pay,” Mbulo said.



The association also emphasised the need for legal reforms, particularly the enactment of subsidiary legislation on asset declaration to enhance transparency.



“Asset declaration is a good practice to enhance transparency. However, there is a need for an enabling law in this direction,” Mbulo explained.



Meanwhile, OCIDA called for the appointment of a substantive Director General and a new board at the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to ensure the fight against corruption is not derailed.



“Corruption is a cancer that must be fought at all costs,” Mbulo asserted.



Additionally, OCIDA urged President Hichilema to initiate dialogue with opposition political parties to foster unity and address the country’s challenges, including the drought situation.



“Dialogue is an important ingredient of democracy. All stakeholders should be brought together to find solutions to challenges such as load shedding and the food deficit,” Mbulo said.



The association also highlighted the need for thorough investigations into the disbursement of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) to prevent misuse and ensure accountability.



“We call upon citizens to take a keen interest in this fund. Government should support local initiatives by building capacities for monitoring and evaluating programs and projects in their respective constituencies,” added Mbulo.