First claims of men being gang r@ped at Jeffrey Epstein’s Zorro ranch revealed in bombshell documentary

A new documentary has brought renewed attention to allegations surrounding the activities of convicted offender Jeffrey Epstein at his remote Zorro Ranch in New Mexico, with survivors, officials and leaked materials raising serious, though largely unproven, claims about what may have taken place there.

The programme, which features interviews with survivors including Chauntae Davies, describes the ranch as one of the most isolated and disturbing locations linked to Epstein’s network. Davies said she was trafficked across several of his properties and alleged that at the ranch she lived in constant fear, describing situations where she was summoned for forced encounters, which she characterised as r@pe.

Beyond survivor testimony, the documentary highlights a number of additional claims. These include accounts from a witness, cited by Melanie Stansbury, alleging that individuals were drugged and subjected to abuse at the property, including incidents involving multiple victims. Stansbury described Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell as serial abusers and said the scale of allegations warrants deeper investigation.

One of the most serious claims comes from a reported email sent to authorities in 2019, which alleged that two women may have died at the ranch during violent s3xual encounters. The tip suggested their bodies were buried on the property. While these allegations have not been substantiated, they have been cited as part of the reason renewed investigations are now under way.

The documentary also explores claims that the ranch may have been used for broader exploitation, including alleged discussions about creating a “perfect gene pool,” with accounts suggesting some victims were subjected to unknown medical procedures. These claims remain unverified.

Former New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas said he was previously instructed to “stand down” from pursuing aspects of the case, raising questions about whether earlier leads were fully investigated. He later expressed concern that potential evidence may have been overlooked

In response to mounting pressure, New Mexico authorities have launched further inquiries into the ranch, including forensic imaging and analysis of the land. Lawmakers have also established a publicly funded “truth commission” to examine what occurred, who may have been involved, and whether there was any institutional failure in handling earlier reports.

The renewed scrutiny follows the release of millions of documents under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which has intensified calls for accountability and transparency.

Despite the growing number of allegations, officials stress that many of the claims remain unproven, and investigations are ongoing to establish what, if anything, can be substantiated.