FIRST LADY MUTINTA HICHILEMA TRANSFORMS LIVES IN NORTH-WESTERN WITH MASSIVE DONATION.





By: Sun FM TV Reporter



In a powerful show of compassion and commitment to community welfare, First Lady Mutinta Hichilema has donated essential food items, medical supplies, and equipment to Solwezi General Hospital and local cooperatives, aiming to uplift patients and families across North-Western Province.





The donation includes 100 bags of 25kg mealie meal, 70 bags of 10kg rice, 50 mattresses with 50 blankets, 720 bottles of 750ml cooking oil and 50 bales of sugar.



These contributions are designed to meet the nutritional needs of patients and support overall well-being during recovery.





To empower families economically, the First Lady also provided 80 sewing machines to cooperatives throughout the province, a bold step toward promoting sustainable livelihoods and brighter futures.





The initiative is made possible through a partnership with Zambia Sugar Plc, the Chinese Association, the Sahara Foundation, and OAFLAD, whose generous support underscores the importance of collaboration in achieving national development goals in communities.