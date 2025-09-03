First tranche of Epstein docs released by House Oversight Committee

The House Oversight Committee on Tuesday released a first tranche of documents related to the Jeffrey Epstein case, one that President Donald Trump has tried to distance himself from for about two months.

The documents include court records related to Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell’s appeal of her 2022 conviction for child sex trafficking. Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year sentence and was recently transferred to a low-security prison in Texas after meeting with Trump’s Deputy Attorney General, Todd Blanche.

In all, the committee released more than 33,000 documents related to the Epstein case.

“The Department of Justice has indicated it will continue producing those records while ensuring the redaction of victim identities and any child sexual abuse material,” the committee said in a press release.