FIRST ZAMBIAN VICE PRESIDENT KAMANGA REMEMBERED

The wife of Zambia’s First Vice President Edna Kamanga, has urged the country to emulate what the founding fathers of the nation did in order to spur a prosperous nation.

Ms Kamanga highlighted that love was one of the pillars that held their bonds together in order to achieve the freedom and independence that the country is enjoying today.

Ms Kamanga said this during a tree planting exercise done to commemorate 27th memorial of the late First Vice President Reuben Kamanga at the Reuben Chitandika Kamanga Toll Plaza in Katete District.

“We want you the upcoming generations to emulate what we did; there was love, peace and stability even when we quarreled in cabinet it remained there, you didn’t know what was discussed and this is how we want you to portray Zambia on the international level because where ever you go in the world, they will ask you where are you from? I am from Zambia oh! Zambia is a peace loving country; you see, that’s how we are known, so keep that burner burning, we are proud of that,” she said.

Meanwhile, Katete District Council Chairperson Fanuel Chama appreciated the family’s initiative to beautify the toll plaza in honor of their father.

Mr Chama also urged the different government departments in the district to emulate the workmanship, patriotism, and dedication to duty and to the country, that the Late First Vice President Reuben Kamanga demonstrated in his tour of duty.

“And to us who are working in different departments let us put the interest of the people first or the interest of the government first as we are doing our duties. Most of the people when we are working in these government departments or political offices, we put our self-desire first at the end of the day when you have been fired, what legacy are you leaving, what story are you leaving after serving in that office,” he asked.

Mr Chama hence advised the public to always think of what legacy they will leave as they serve in different capacities of service.

“So, we need to leave a good story. The old man is not there but the story I have just narrated to you shows that the man really worked for the people, he loved the people and he loved this nation,” he said.

And Reuben Chitandika Kamanga Toll Plaza Senior Toll Collector Charity Imasiku appreciated the family for the timely gesture of planting trees around the plaza.

“Trees and plants symbolize life, and this memorable event is coming to bring new life at our station, so we are very happy as a team to be part of this moment, to be part of this legacy that is being left at Reuben Chitandika Kamanga,” she said.

The First Vice President Reuben Kamanga, was one the first political prisoners during the struggle for independence.

PICTURE: Wife of Zambia’s First Vice-President, Edna Kamanga, prays for Katete Council Chairperson, Fanuel Chama during the 27th memorial commemoration of her husband, Reuben Kamanga at the Reuben Chitandika Kamanga Toll Plaza in Katete District, Eastern Province.