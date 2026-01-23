FISHERMAN SAVES 24 FROM SINKING PLANE: PRESIDENT SAMIA MAKES HIM A NATIONAL HERO





When Precision Air Flight 494 plunged into Lake Victoria, fisherman Jackson Majaliwa didn’t hesitate. He dove into the water, smashed through the plane’s rear door with a rowing bar, and pulled 24 passengers to safety.





His courage caught the attention of President Samia Suluhu Hassan, who personally appointed him to Tanzania’s Fire and Rescue Brigade. Majaliwa was also awarded $428 for his bravery.





While 19 lives were tragically lost that day, 24 families have Jackson to thank for bringing their loved ones home. From the lake to national hero this is what true heroism looks like.



