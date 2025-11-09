FIVE ARRESTED IN THE CHINGOLA STONNING INCIDENT



The Zambia Police Service wishes to inform the nation that on 8th November, 2025 at about 14:50 hours, a riot and arson incident occurred at Chiwempala market and Chikola Secondary School grounds in Chingola District, Copperbelt Province.





This incident was reported to Chingola central police station at 15:50 hours by Superintendent Lloyd Kanondo, aged 48 years, a police officer based at Copperbelt division headquarters.





He reported that a police motor vehicle, white Toyota land cruiser registration number ZP 2537 B, was burnt by an irate mob that turned riotous during the presidential visit.Background and sequence of eventsOn the said date, the Republican President and Commander-In-Chief of the Defence Force, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, visited Chingola District and was addressing residents at Chiwempala market.





At about 14:00 hours, while the address was ongoing, some unruly members of the public began breaking into shops and looting. When police officers intervened to restore order, the crowd became violent and started advancing towards the area where the president was addressing the gathering.In the interest of security, the president was immediately whisked away and escorted to the landing pad at Chikola Secondary School grounds.





However, the mob pursued the Presidential motorcade and continued throwing stones at the vehicles near the helicopter take-off point.





During this unrest, a police motor vehicle, Toyota land cruiser registration number ZP 2537 B, which was positioned at the rear of the convoy, was pelted with stones, its windscreen shattered, and later overturned and set ablaze.





Superintendent Kanondo, who was the driver, attempted to disperse the crowd by firing ten (10) warning shots into the air, but the mob persisted. Additionally, the mob set ablaze the presidential holding tent belonging to events matters company of Lusaka, together with one floor carpet, two carpet runners, one presidential portrait, and one coffee table belonging to the Lusaka provincial maintenance unit.





They also burnt a portable toilet belonging to Chrisai company of Lusaka and smashed the windscreen of a motor vehicle, Isuzu registration number CAE 5930, owned by Mr. Chisha Musonda, who was transporting the portable toilet.





The total value of the damaged property is yet to be determined.Arrests and ongoing investigationsIn the initial phase of investigations, two (2) suspects were apprehended and identified as:Abraham Chilumbu, aged 24 years, unemployed, of house no. 24, isunge road, chiwempala township, chingola; andAbraham Sichone, aged 21 years, a bar attendant of mjomba compound, chingola south.Both suspects were charged and detained for arson and are expected to appear in court soon.Following further investigations, police have arrested three (3) additional suspects, bringing the total number of arrests to five (5).





These are:James Banda, aged 30 years, of r-section, chingola;Arnold Mbewe, aged 22 years, of maiteneke compound, chingola; andJackson Mbulo, aged 25 years, of no. 2 lufwanyama road, chingola.All the three (3) have been detained in police custody pending court proceedings.





Current situationThe situation in chingola has since been brought under control, and calm has been restored following the swift response by the police. Reinforcements have been deployed to maintain law and order and to prevent any further disturbances





Warning to the public

The Zambia Police Service wishes to sternly warn all would-be offenders that acts of violence, riotous behavior, and destruction of property will not be tolerated.





The police will continue to pursue and arrest anyone found involved in the riot until all perpetrators are brought to book.We further appeal to members of the public to remain calm and cooperate with law enforcement officers as investigations continue. Peaceful expressions of opinions remain a constitutional right, but violence and lawlessness have no place in our society.





ISSUED BY:

GRAPHEL C. MUSAMBA

INSPECTOR GENERAL OF POLICE

ZAMBIA POLICE SERVICE

DATE: 9TH NOVEMBER, 2025