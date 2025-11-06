 CONTEXT | Five Months After Lungu’s Death, PF’s Messaging Flips; What Changed?





Five months since former president Edgar Lungu died in Johannesburg, the Patriotic Front has executed a striking pivot. A party that vowed never to surrender his funeral rites to the state is now urging government to take charge of his burial. The shift is not sentimental; it is political.





In June, PF leaders framed the burial question as a test of loyalty and sovereignty. Party figures declared that the state would not “touch” Lungu’s remains and insisted the family and PF would lead funeral arrangements. They boycotted the official program, held their own gathering at the PF secretariat, and vowed political silence until burial. “No politics until our father is laid to rest,” senior members proclaimed then.





Five months later, those lines have faded. Acting deputy secretary general Brenda Nyirenda now says the PF wants government to bury Lungu. “It is not the duty of the opposition to bury a former republican president. It is their duty,” she said. She called the delayed burial “a failure of leadership” and urged government to “engage the family so that we can come and lay our father to rest.” To observers, that sentence symbolised a pivot: PF is no longer standing between state and grave.





Why the reversal? Sympathy has evaporated. Public patience collapsed after months of court filings, injunctions, affidavits and factional statements while the body remained in a South African morgue. What started as a moral claim has drifted into what many perceive as political theatre, eroding leverage. With convention season here, PF no longer wants the burial stalemate defining it.





The shift also aligns with internal power calculus. The Lungu bloc has weakened. Makebi Zulu, the family’s public voice on the body saga, is returning to Lusaka to contest the party presidency. The same narrative that framed the state as unfit to bury Lungu now carries a new tone: closure. PF needs stability to run a credible convention. It cannot enter 2026 trapped in perpetual mourning.





The messaging also reflects a reality: political capital derived from grief has limits. Five months of mortuary custody did not shift national mood in PF’s favour. Instead, it created fatigue and even resentment among citizens who expect dignity for former leaders, regardless of politics.





Online sentiment has moved from sympathy to sarcasm. One critic wrote, “If you want him buried, release him. You cannot block the burial then blame government.”





At the same time, the legal posture has not delivered. South African courts cleared burial in Zambia if conditions are met. The family’s continued resistance meant the PF could not cast government as the only obstacle. The political mathematics has changed: blame must now shift back to the ruling party to avoid internal questions.





This recalibration comes as PF enters its most consequential month since losing power. Convention infighting, factional confrontations, nomination fees, and an uncertain successor create volatility. Unity demands removing the Lungu burial cloud from the battlefield. Calling on government to bury him allows PF to claim moral duty fulfilled while moving campaign machinery forward.





Whether this shift is sincerity or strategy will be judged by actions. If PF truly wants burial, cooperation will follow. If court manoeuvres continue, the public will read this as narrative management, not resolution. What is clear is this: in Zambian politics, grief travels only so far. Eventually, strategy outruns sentiment.





Five months later, PF has made that turn.



⬆️ Editor’s Note: Our Context pieces analyze the logic behind major headlines. We do not defend, accuse, or moralise. We illuminate the power moves behind narratives.



© The People’s Brief | Editorial Team