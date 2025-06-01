FIVE REASONS WHY GOVERNMENT SHOULD WITHDRAW AND NOT AMEND BILL 7 OF 2025- Linda Kasonde

FIVE REASONS WHY GOVERNMENT SHOULD WITHDRAW AND NOT AMEND BILL 7 OF 2025



By Linda Kasonde



The process is just as important as the content. Amending Bill 7 now will produce an equally flawed outcome for the following reasons:





1. There’s still not enough time before the election to have broad based national consultations



2. It’s too close to the election which risks the process and content being politicised.





3. History has shown us the successive Governments have tried to put in clauses that will favour the incumbent maintaining power.





4. The best time to restart this process is soon after a general election to give Zambians more time to engage with the content.



5. The process should be people-driven not government driven