Five to be accused of espionage for Russia in UK

Five individuals believed to have been involved in spying for Russia will be formally accused of conspiring to carry out acts of espionage.

Orlin Roussev, Bizer Dzhambazov, Katrin Ivanova, Ivan Stoyanov, and Vanya Gaberova have a court hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

The Bulgarians are accused of planning to collect helpful information for an enemy from August 2020 to February 2023.

The Metropolitan Police did an investigation, and this comes after it.

The defendants are accused of being part of a spy group for the Russian security services. They are said to have spied on specific people.

They are accused of doing secret work in the UK and Europe and giving information to Russia.

Mr Roussev, who is 45 years old, is accused of managing operations from the UK and connecting with individuals who received the intelligence.

Police officers searched properties in London and Norfolk that belonged to three people: Mr. Dzhambazov, and Ms. During their search, they discovered supposedly fake passports and official identification documents for various countries, including the UK, Bulgaria, France, Italy, Spain, Croatia, Slovenia, Greece, and the Czech Republic.

Some of the papers had pictures of Mr. Roussev and Mr. Some people believe that Mr. Roussev created fake documents himself.

The group is accused of planning a secret operation in Montenegro. In this operation, they made fake ID cards for journalists, including one that looked like Ms.

Mr Dzhambazov, and Ms. Ivanova have been living in the UK for a long time. They have been working in different types of jobs and living in various suburban houses.

Mr Roussev has done business in Russia in the past. He went to the UK in 2009 and worked for three years in a technical job in the finance industry.

On his LinkedIn page, it says that he eventually owned a company that dealt with signals intelligence. This means they intercepted and analyzed communications or electronic signals.

Mr Roussev, who currently lives in a seaside guesthouse in Great Yarmouth, says that he used to give advice to the Bulgarian ministry of energy.

In Harrow, people who used to live near Mr Dzhambazov and Ms Ivanova said they were a couple.

Mr Dzhambazov is a driver for hospitals and Ms Ivanova works as a laboratory assistant in a private health business, according to her LinkedIn profile.

The couple moved to the UK about 10 years ago. They started an organization that helps Bulgarian people in the UK by teaching them about British culture and how things are done here.

According to Bulgarian government papers on the internet, they also helped with voting for Bulgarians living in London during Bulgarian elections.