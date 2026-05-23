FIVE UPND CANDIDATES GO UNOPPOSED IN MAZABUKA

United Party for National Development (UPND) Mazabuka Mayoral Candidate Kelvin Muleya and Nega Nega ward candidate Live Choongo have been declared Mayor-Elect and councillor after going unopposed.

Muleya, who is popularly known as “Kombe Kalichelela,” and Choongo went unopposed after no other candidates filed nominations before the close of the nomination period.

The duo brings the number of UPND candidates who have gone unopposed in the district to five.

And Mazabuka Central Constituency Chairperson Skinner Pasi Sialubala has congratulated President Hakainde Hichilema and Vice President Mutale Nalumango for successfully filing their nominations ahead of the August 13 general elections.

He has urged party members to go all out and campaign for President Hichilema and all UPND candidates.

Sialubala has also congratulated the UPND candidates who have gone through unopposed.

The five UPND candidates who have gone unopposed are: Mayoral Candidate Kelvin Muleya, Mazabuka Central Ward Councillor Shira Katunya, Kaonga Ward Councillor Clifford Jolezya, Nega Nega Ward Councillor Live Choongo and Nachipoma Ward Councillor Kelvin Muleya.

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