FIVE ZAMBIANS INVOLVED IN THE “GOLD SCAM ” APPEAR IN COURT ON ESPIONAGE CHARGES

By Darius Choonya

Five Zambian Nationals, who are allegedly involved in the gold scam case, have appeared before the Lusaka High Court for their plea.

The five among them, State House Security detail Francis Mateyo, Businessman Shadreck Kasanda, Jimmy Belemu and two others are facing espionage charges after allegedly entering a forbidden part of the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport in August , 2023.

The accused are among eleven (11) people were were arrested by the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) on the said offense.

However, during their appearances before the Lusaka Magistrates Court for preliminary issues, the state entered a nolle prosequi and discharged their co-accused among them five Egyptian Nationals who include Walid Botros, Mounir Awad, Mohamed Gooda, Yasser Mokhtar Micheal Batros and Oswald Diagamo, a Zambian national.