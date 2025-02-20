FIVE ZAMBIA’S FLEE WITH K311,000 IN AGRAVATED ROBBERY INVOLVING CHINESE NATIONALS



Five criminals armed with two AK 47 rifles and three unknown type of firearms have stolen K311,000 after attacking five male Chinese nationals.





Siavonga Police Station on 18th February 2025 at 21:00 hours received a report of Aggravated Robbery in which Mr. Evans Hachintu aged 36, the Manager at XL Waste Management Company reported via a phone call that five (05) criminals did attack the Chinese nationals.





The Zambian nationals namely Alex Khoza aged 46, Francis Chitalu aged 25, Godfrey Kabwe aged 40, Trust Kachelo aged 30 and Chrispin Hachitoba aged 35, all employees of XL Waste Management Company made away with four mobile phones: 1 iPhone 13 Pro Max valued at K32,000, 1 Vivo X32 valued at K24,000, 1 Vivo valued at K20,000 and 1 Oppo valued at K24,000, while K211,000 was in form of cash.





Southern Division Commissioner of Police Auxensio Daka in statement availed to NKANI, named the Chinese nationals as Boyka Lidong Bo aged 32, Zeng Gang Ping aged 28, Xu You Ping aged 41, Gao Pin Shan aged 40, Yan De Ming aged 49.





Mr Daka who additionally dosclosed that one of the criminals was wearing a Zambia Police combat uniform said an unknown type of pistol belonging to a Chinese national residing in Lusaka was also stolen, whose value is currently unknown.





He said the incident occurred at XL Waste Management company, 150 km away from Siavonga along the Bottom Road in Sinadambwe Chiefdom of Siavonga District.



“Brief facts are that at approximately 20:00 hours on the material day, five assailants armed with two AK-47 rifles and three unidentified firearms, launched a surprise attack on the victims while they were having supper and the Zambian nationals were chatting nearby.The attackers made off with the aforementioned valuables, leaving the victims with general body pains”, he said.





Mr Daka said upon receiving the report, police rushed to the scene and confirmed the incident and further said no arrests have been made, and no stolen items have been recovered.





He said a docket of the case has been opened, and investigations into the matter are ongoing.



February 20, 2025