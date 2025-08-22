FIVE ZAMMSA SENIOR OFFICIALS SENT ON FORCED LEAVE AMID CORRUPTION PROBE





FIVE senior officials at the Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA) have been sent on forced leave to allow for a corruption investigation.





Speaking during a briefing today, Health Minister Dr. Elijah Muchima confirmed that this is to follow a forensic audit into the systematic theft of medicines and medical supplies.





The stolen items, funded by taxpayers and international grants, were allegedly diverted to private pharmacies.





Dr Muchima adds that everyone implicated will face the law accordingly, without fear or favor as note the number of suspects has grown and confirmed a full management reset is underway at ZAMMSA.





He says that the investigation stems from an Inter-Agency Task Force established in November 2023 to tackle the widespread pilferage at the agency.



M&D