29 TH AUGUST 2022

FIXING THE FIXER; KBF IS THE ENEMY OF PROGRESS AND THE ZAMBIAN PEOPLE

If the motive of launching the Zambia Shall Prosper Party by KBF is to fix President HH, then definitely he is a very bitter politician. His style of politics has no blessings of the Zambian people. Zambians are interested in development than fixing Bally who is busy fixing the economy. Zambians have no time for bitter politicians like KBF.

If his intention is to embark on smear campaign, then we advise him to think twice. We are ready to defend President HH and the UPND. Any attempts to throw mud on President HH and the Party will not be tolerated. Every game has its own rules and so is politics. We therefore advise KBF to keep to his lane. He may just find himself very isolated like other bitter politicians.

The message of fixing the fixer clearly shows that KBF is just bent on bringing anarchy and disorder in the Country. KBF is the enemy of progress and the Zambian people. The Zambian people will certainly fix KBF in the ballot box in 2026. What happens in the unlikely event that he assumes the Presidency of this Country is he going to fix all Zambians that voted for President HH? In 2026 when he records zeros in certain parts of the Country, he should blame this on his careless way of doing politics. Should he continue calling other people as praise singers, they also reserve the right to call him a noise maker.

We advise all those practicing politics of bitterness and hatred to try something like witch craft because in politics there are no permanent enemies. President HH forgave all those that brutalized him and has since moved on reuniting the Country. President HH is busy fixing the economy and has no time for people trying to pull him down with malice. President HH is busy creating jobs for youths and empowering our women. President HH has brought unity and peace in the Country. Zambians no longer move in fear of being undressed in public and beaten by those hefty party cadres in markets and bus stations. Truly now, it’s One Zambia One Nation.

Percy Chanda

UPND – Chairman for Mines and Freedom Fighter