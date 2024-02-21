FLIGHT PARIS 2024: Copper Queens Arrive in Ghana for Olympic Battle

The Zambia Women’s National Team has arrived in Ghana in time for Friday’s Paris 2024 Olympics third round, first leg qualifier against the Black Queens.

The Ethiopian Airlines flight carrying the Copper Queens touched down at Kotoka Airport in Accra 11h20 local time.

The team had a connection flight from Addis Ababa to Accra where they were joined by the Israel-based duo of goalkeeper Catherine Musonda and forward Racheal Nachula.

All 23 Copper Queens players are in the west African country following the arrival of midfielders Hellen Chanda and Misozi Zulu from Turkey on Tuesday.

Friday’s match will be played at the Accra Sports Stadium at 19h00CAT. The second leg will follow at the Levy Mwanawasa stadium in Ndola on 28 February, 2024 at 18h00.