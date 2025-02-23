Flooded Neighborhoods in Lusaka: A Consequence of Poor Urban Planning



By Nando Sebitwane



Lusaka, the capital city of Zambia, has been experiencing frequent flooding in various neighborhoods, leaving residents to deal with the devastating consequences. The floods have damaged homes, businesses, and infrastructure, disrupting the lives of thousands of people.





One of the primary causes of these floods is the unauthorized construction of buildings on waterways and natural drainage paths. Many residents have built structures on these areas, blocking the natural flow of water and creating artificial dams. This has resulted in the accumulation of water during heavy rainfall, leading to floods.





Compounding the problem is the construction of compounds on swampy areas around Lusaka. These areas were once natural water absorption zones, but the development of residential and commercial properties has disrupted the natural ecosystem.





The question on everyone’s mind is: why did the city’s town planners allocate plots in areas that were clearly unsuitable for development? Did they ignore the potential risks of flooding, or were they unaware of the consequences of their decisions?



It is the responsibility of urban planners to ensure that development is done in a sustainable and responsible manner. This includes identifying areas that are prone to flooding and designating them as protected zones or green spaces.





The Lusaka City Council and other relevant authorities must take immediate action to address this issue. This includes:



1. Conducting a thorough assessment of the city’s drainage system and identifying areas that are at risk of flooding.

2. Implementing measures to prevent further development on waterways and natural drainage paths.



3. Providing support and compensation to residents who have been affected by the floods.

4. Developing and implementing a comprehensive urban planning strategy that prioritizes sustainability and environmental protection.





The people of Lusaka deserve better. It is time for the authorities to take responsibility for their actions and work towards creating a safer, more sustainable city for all.



