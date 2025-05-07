Florida Republican quits party

After 17 years on the Orlando City Commission representing a majority-Hispanic district, retired police officer and U.S. Marine veteran Tony Ortiz has changed his political party from Republican to Democrat, saying it is not the Republican party he “signed up with.”

Orlando Sentinel reported Tuesday that Ortiz’s decision was prompted by his opposition to GOP positions on issues such as immigration, banning books in schools, and eliminating diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives. He formally filed the paperwork for this party switch on Monday.

“The Republican party is not the Republican party I signed up with,” he said. Earlier, he had described himself as a “Ronald Reagan Republican,” per the report.

Ortiz’s move from the political right to the left comes against the backdrop of a recent pattern in Florida where elected Democratic officials are leaving the party. For example, last month, the Senate’s leading Democrat, state Sen. Jason Pizzo, quit the party.

Before that, two state representatives elected as Democrats declared they were switching to the Republican party before the legislative session.

According to Otiz, his switch is due to “attacks on Medicaid expansion and the erosion of social safety nets” as well as “political theater used to target the LGBTQ+ community, punish public school teachers and erase inclusive history from classrooms.”

The Sentinel further reported that Ortiz has confirmed reports he is considering running for mayor, but added that his decision to switch parties is not linked to his mayoral aspirations.