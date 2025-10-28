Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao in talks for a rematch

Boxing icons Manny ‘Pac Man’ Pacquiao and Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather Jr. might return to the ring to face each other once again.

According to Inside The Ring, Mayweather is in talks for a potential rematch in 2026 with Pacquiao, with the fight being explored as another Netflix boxing event.

Mayweather and Pacquiao fought for the unified world welterweight titles at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas back in May 2015 in what was dubbed as the ‘Fight Of The Century’, with Mayweather claiming a unanimous decision victory.

Mayweather has not fought since August 2024 when he battled John Gotti III in an exhibition match. His last professional fight was August 2017 against Conor McGregor.

Pacquiao came out of retirement after four years in July 2025, battling Mario Barrios to a majority decision.

Mayweather had previously announced that he was set to take on heavyweight legend Mike Tyson in an exhibition bout next year, with the current status of that clash now unknown.