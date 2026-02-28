🚨 POLITICAL SHAKE-UP: Floyd Shivambu Faces Collective Resignations as Reports Suggest Growing Regional Discontent Within His New Movement 🚨





A fresh political storm is brewing around Floyd Shivambu after a group of regional officials reportedly submitted collective resignations, raising questions about internal unity and support structures within his newly established political formation.





According to emerging reports, several officials from Limpopo stepped down together, signaling what some insiders describe as dissatisfaction over leadership direction and organisational strategy. While details around the internal disagreements remain limited, the coordinated nature of the resignations has fueled speculation that regional support may be weakening in certain provinces.





This development comes at a sensitive time for the Afrika Mayibuye Movement, which is still in its formative phase and working to build structures nationwide ahead of upcoming electoral processes. Political analysts say that early-stage instability can affect grassroots mobilisation, fundraising efforts, and public confidence — especially when resignations involve multiple leaders at once.





However, Shivambu and his allies are said to be downplaying the situation, framing it as part of a broader internal restructuring process. Supporters argue that new political movements often experience early turbulence as they refine leadership structures and clarify ideological direction. They maintain that the party remains focused on expanding its footprint and consolidating support.





Critics, on the other hand, see the resignations as a potential warning sign. In South African politics, regional backing is crucial — particularly in provinces like Limpopo, where political identity and loyalty can significantly influence electoral outcomes. Losing coordinated regional leadership, even temporarily, can disrupt momentum and messaging.





The bigger question now is whether this is simply growing pains for a young political organisation — or the beginning of deeper internal fractures.





As South Africa’s political landscape continues to shift, all eyes will be on how Shivambu navigates this challenge, rebuilds confidence, and strengthens structures ahead of the next major political contest.





📌 Do you think these resignations are normal for a new political movement — or do they signal serious trouble ahead? Let’s discuss.