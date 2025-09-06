Floyd Shivambu’s Afrika Mayibuye Movement to contest all wards in 2026 local elections





Former EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu has launched the Afrika Mayibuye Movement as a registered political party and announced plans to contest every ward in South Africa’s 2026 local government elections.





Speaking at a press briefing in Midrand, Shivambu said the party was born out of extensive nationwide consultations and promised to provide “a revolutionary alternative” focused on unemployment, inequality, land reform, and service delivery.





The party unveiled its Restoration Manifesto, which identifies 100 pressing national challenges and emphasizes economic justice, social equity, and cultural preservation.





Its colors, black, green, gold, red, and purple symbolize African identity, land, wealth, liberation, and royalty, while its logo features a clenched fist holding a spear pen.





Shivambu, expelled from the MK Party in July, rejected claims that Afrika Mayibuye is a “cult” or “family project,” vowing to win control of municipalities in 2026 and set the stage for a national push in 2029. “We are not here to participate; we are here to win,” he said.





Political analysts say the new party could add diversity to South Africa’s political landscape but faces skepticism over Shivambu’s track record. With its membership portal now live, Afrika Mayibuye will focus on mobilizing youth and marginalized communities ahead of the polls.