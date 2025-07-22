FNB Employee Jailed After Draining Elderly Client’s Savings in R245K Banking Scam

The Gqeberha Regional Court has sentenced ex-FNB sales consultant Lusanda Gloria Qose to five years in prison after finding her guilty of fraud, cyber fraud, and abusing banking credentials to steal from a senior citizen’s account.

Qose, 35, used her trusted position at the Pier 14 branch to pull off a calculated scam that cost her elderly victim, 68-year-old Mlungwana Maranti, a staggering R245,000. The theft happened between January and April 2024, with Qose manipulating the bank’s internal systems to reroute security authorisations to herself and make unauthorised withdrawals.

How She Stole From a Pensioner

Investigators said Qose altered Maranti’s account details by changing his registered cellphone number. This allowed her to intercept OTPs (One-Time Pins) without his knowledge and create a duplicate bank card linked to his accounts. She then drained his Money Maximiser account by transferring the money into a linked account before making ATM withdrawals.

Even though the bank refunded Maranti, the court heard how Qose’s actions violated multiple layers of internal security, including OTP verification and online fingerprint checks, highlighting just how determined and premeditated her scheme was.

During sentencing, prosecutors highlighted the devastating personal impact the crime had on Maranti. He told the court the experience was traumatising and that losing his life savings pushed him to the brink of suicide. This, prosecutors argued, showed the true cost of Qose’s betrayal—not just financial, but psychological.

“Financial Struggles” Not Enough to Excuse Crime

Qose tried to explain her actions by blaming financial hardship. She said supporting two children aged 13 and 17 as a single mother had placed her under severe strain. Her aunt also testified, and the court noted that Qose had already repaid R87,000 from her pension as an attempt to make amends.

But Prosecutor Edmyrach Matabata didn’t buy the sympathy plea. He argued that Qose abused her insider access to target one of society’s most vulnerable—a retiree—and this deserved real jail time, not leniency.

Court Sends Clear Message

The court agreed. While acknowledging Qose’s remorse, it ruled that her crime damaged more than just one man’s bank account—it shook public trust in financial institutions. Her calculated actions, the judge said, demanded accountability.

Eastern Cape’s Director of Public Prosecutions, Advocate Barry Madolo, welcomed the ruling, saying it sent a clear message that banking fraud would be punished, especially when it involves preying on the elderly.