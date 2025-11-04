FODEP DEFENDS PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S ATTENDANCE AT TANZANIAN PRESIDENTIAL INAUGURATION





By Joseph Kaputula



The Foundation for Democratic Process –FODEP- has defended President Hakainde Hichilema’s decision to attend the inauguration of Tanzanian president Samia Suluhu Hassan, citing geopolitical and economic reasons.





Yesterday, Citizens First President Harry Kalaba accused President Hichilema of displaying double standards on matters of election credibility in the region for deciding to attend the inauguration of the Tanzanian president, saying it raises serious questions about Zambia’s commitment to democratic principles.





But in an interview with Phoenix News, FODEP President Mwenda Mumbuna argues that Zambia’s good trade relations with Tanzania, particularly regarding access to the coast, make it essential to maintain bilateral relations.





Mr. Mumbuna emphasized that straining relations with Tanzania would have significant negative economic impacts, suggesting that President Hichilema’s decision should be viewed beyond the electoral perspective.



PHOENIX NEWS