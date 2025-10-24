FODEP WARNS KAMWBILI’S ARREST MAY APPEAR POLITICALLY MOTIVATED
By Joseph Kaputula
The Foundation for Democratic Process-FODEP has warned that recent arrests of political figures, such as that of former Information Minister Chishimba Kambwili, risk creating a public perception that state institutions are being used by the ruling party to silence opponents.
On Wednesday, Mr Kambwili was arrested while in prison prior to his release yesterday for illegal entry into Zimbabwe, an offence reportedly committed in December last year.
Reacting to the arrest, FODEP Executive Director Elijah Rubvuta argues that even if an arrest is legally justified, the way the public perceives the justice process is equally important.
Mr Rubvuta has called for a consistent, transparent and fair application of the law to preserve public confidence and protect democratic norms, noting that a robust democracy depends not only on strict legal compliance but also on adherence to the spirit and purpose of the law.
Ba FODEP is it not a fact that Kambwili attempted to flee into Zimbabwe and was apprehended across the border?
Is the charge for which Kambwili is arrested not correct?
After being arrested and charged for an immigration crime, has he not been released after meeting the bond conditions?
How then is it political? Lets speak up on valid issues and not bloat up politicans as if they are the only Zambians. You are quiet about Laura Miti and her failure to do her job because she is one of you. Yet you claim to be an NGO? Who do you stand for? Making noise today cause you have no seat and the table you always sat.