FODEP WARNS KAMWBILI’S ARREST MAY APPEAR POLITICALLY MOTIVATED





By Joseph Kaputula



The Foundation for Democratic Process-FODEP has warned that recent arrests of political figures, such as that of former Information Minister Chishimba Kambwili, risk creating a public perception that state institutions are being used by the ruling party to silence opponents.





On Wednesday, Mr Kambwili was arrested while in prison prior to his release yesterday for illegal entry into Zimbabwe, an offence reportedly committed in December last year.





Reacting to the arrest, FODEP Executive Director Elijah Rubvuta argues that even if an arrest is legally justified, the way the public perceives the justice process is equally important.





Mr Rubvuta has called for a consistent, transparent and fair application of the law to preserve public confidence and protect democratic norms, noting that a robust democracy depends not only on strict legal compliance but also on adherence to the spirit and purpose of the law.



PHOENIX NEWS