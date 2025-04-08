Followers disapprove Lungu’s ‘inappropriate’ tribute to Nawakwi



HUNDREDS of former president Edgar Lungu’s Facebook followers yesterday voiced disapproval of his tribute to late FDD leader Edith Nawakwi, saying it was inappropriate and divisive.





Nawakwi, the first female to have been appointed a minister of finance died yesterday aged 66.



As the news of her death spread, tributes and messages of condolences started to pour in.





In a Facebook posting hours after Nawakwi’s death, Lungu used the occasion not just to mourn but to take aim at the government, accusing it of abandoning the veteran politician in her time of need and treating her with state brutality.



Lungu’s lengthy message signed off in his capacity as PF president and Tonse Alliance chairman, praised Nawakwi as a gallant leader and sister but also claimed that the UPND-led government deliberately failed to evacuate her abroad for urgent treatment because of politics of bitterness, malice and vengeance.





He said Nawakwi was traumatised, humiliated and abandoned by her own state citing past arrests, police harassment and court summonses during her illness as examples of cruelty from the State.



Lungu also compared her situation to other opposition figures he says are being mistreated.





However, his message sparked an outpouring of disapproval from many of his followers who felt he had politicised a moment that called for solemn reflection and unity.



“Let us learn to put politics aside. This is a funeral, not a political arena. That is why I’m against this multiparty democracy, everyone is capitalising on another’s weakness,” Chanje Simpasa.





Another follower, Moses Chiluba urged the former Head of State to exercise restraint.



“This article is too long and accusations are too many. A message of condolence was enough. Out of your accusations, people may start fighting pamalilo (at funerals).”





Curren Miti chimed in with a simple plea:

“Just mourn her in peace instead of bringing politics, please.”



Others, like Simbarashe Jonga accused Lungu of hypocrisy saying he had the means to help Nawakwi but only chose to speak out after her death.





“The same way you sponsor people like Why Me, is the same way you should have helped Madam Nawakwi. Please stop bringing your hypocrisy in public,” Jonga wrote.





Masauso Moyo added: “This makes sad reading. Whoever is making such write-ups should stop. Let’s mourn her in peace.”



Kalemba, April 8, 2025