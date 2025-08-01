Following the Death of Edgar Lungu, Tonse Alliance Faces Renewed Pressure to Chart Leadership Roadmap





The death of former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has sent shockwaves across Zambia’s political landscape, with members of the Tonse Alliance and broader opposition urgently calling for a clear leadership roadmap to fill the void left by the late leader.





The conversation, sparked in a prominent WhatsApp group comprising political figures, civil society actors, and party loyalists, quickly turned into a passionate debate on the future of the opposition coalition. The Tonse Alliance, which had initially endorsed President Lungu as its preferred candidate for the 2026 elections, is now faced with an urgent leadership crisis.





“We had earlier endorsed President Edgar Chagwa Lungu as our preferred candidate. However, our prayer now is to urgently endorse and present an alternative candidate,” said a key Tonse coordinator, during the chat.





While some members pushed for a quick and simple endorsement process, others insisted on structural reforms and clarity around the role of individual parties within the alliance. “Alliance is to endorse a candidate and agree on policy… it’s that simple,” wrote one member, warning against unnecessary bureaucracy and party superiority narratives





The debate reignited tensions about the so-called “anchor party” concept, with some members rejecting the idea of one party (such as PF) sponsoring the Tonse presidential candidate. “The idea of an anchor party is what Sean Tembo and others are disputing,” noted political commentator and political activist. “It’s nowhere written in the Tonse Constitution.”





Some contributors called for humility and unity within PF itself, criticizing the internal infighting that has weakened the party’s image. “PF should start learning to act as a big brother, otherwise with the confusing talk, this may never happen,” one participant noted.





A consensus emerged around three potential presidential candidates: Brian Mundubile, Harry Kalaba, and Fred M’membe. “Tonse race is among Mundubile, M’membe & Kalaba. The three have to be sincere about who can be a good candidate,” one member stated. Another added, “Zambians are ready to vote HH out; what they want is a united opposition and a credible face.”





The group also touched on concerns over government interference, judicial delays, and tribal politics, all of which were seen as distractions from the main goal building a formidable opposition coalition.





Mwanza urged pragmatism: “Tonse needs to choose its own leader perhaps Mundubile who seems to command much support in recent polls—and then negotiate with others like Kalaba and M’membe. You can’t just wake up in 2026 with a new face and expect to defeat HH.”





The pressure is now on the Tonse Alliance to reorganize, regroup, and realign behind a new, united leadership one capable of harnessing the nation’s appetite for change.



©️ KUMWESU | August 1, 2025