*FOOD PRODUCTION IS VERY IMPORTANT – HH*



President Hakainde Hichilema writes…



Thank you to everyone who showed up at our bull auction this afternoon in Choma. We do not take our clients for granted.





To Zambians, we hope you are inspired that in our own small way, we are contributing to Zambia’s GDP through agriculture. You, too, can do it in whatever economic sector you are interested in.





We should produce more than we consume in whatever we do, goods or services.



Hakainde and Mutinta