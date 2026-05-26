Footballer cannibal who k!lled brother and ate his eye di£s in jail

A former footballer who k!lled his own brother before eating his eye has been found de@d in an apparent suicide in prison.

Matthew Hertgen, 31, was found de@d in his cell at the Mercer County Jail in New Jersey on May 8, 2026, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed. An official cause of d£ath has not been released, and an autopsy report is pending.

Matthew Hertgen, who played for Toms River North in New Jersey, k!lled his 26-year-old brother Joseph Hertgen with a gold club in February 2025 at their lavish apartment in Princeton.

Investigators said Hertgen st@bbed and b£at his younger brother to de@th with knives and golf clubs before mutil@ting the body, ripping out one of Joseph’s eyeballs and eating it. He also set fire to the family cat after carrying out the murd£r.

Hertgen then called 911 to report a body inside the home, opened the door for responding officers, who discovered Joseph lying in a pool of blood beside a knife, and arrested Hertgen, police said.

Joseph Hertgen’s body was discovered in what police called a “gruesome” and “way overboard” scene.

Hertgen’s trial ended on May 8, 2026. He was found not criminally responsible for murd£r by reason of insanity.

Forensic psychologist Dr Gianni Pirelli said Hertgen suffered from “prophetic and divine visions” and during his trial testified he had schizophrenia and saw “tremendous visions” when he closed his eyes.

Dr Pirelli added Hertgen believed the world was going to end and only a “sacrificial murd£r could save it.”

He was found de@d in his Mercer County Jail cell, with no official cause of de@th yet released.

According to testimony presented during a two-hour bench trial on March 19, Hertgen had previously attempted su!cide inside the Mercer County Jail about a week after his arrest.

Hertgen is survived by his parents David Smith and Debra Ann Hertgen and his elder brother, David.

In his obituary, the family said that he is “remembered as a caring and loving person”.

“During his later years, Matthew struggled with severe and profound mental health issues; yet he expressed sorrow, remorse, and repentance in many ways,” they wrote.

“He departed with the love, friendship and forgiveness of his family and the eternal hope of salvation. May he rest in peace.”

The family also encouraged donations for NAMI Mercer, a non-profit organisation that works with residents of Mercer County, N.J., who are affected by mental illness.