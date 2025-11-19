For cheaper mealie meal, grow your own maize, Mumbi Phiri advises





FORMER PATRIOTIC Front-PF Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri has advised Zambians to take advantage of the rainy season and venture into maize farming for cheaper mealie meal.





Phiri says those that want cheaper mealie meal should seize the moment and plant maize which they later can mill on their own.





“Safety kuli sunga wemwine, namumona ubu ubuteko epo butupisishe, so infula iyi yayamba ukuloka; to make your life cheaper, at least grow your own maize, and grind your own mealie meal,” Phiri advises.



