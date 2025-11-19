For cheaper mealie meal, grow your own maize, Mumbi Phiri advises
FORMER PATRIOTIC Front-PF Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri has advised Zambians to take advantage of the rainy season and venture into maize farming for cheaper mealie meal.
Phiri says those that want cheaper mealie meal should seize the moment and plant maize which they later can mill on their own.
“Safety kuli sunga wemwine, namumona ubu ubuteko epo butupisishe, so infula iyi yayamba ukuloka; to make your life cheaper, at least grow your own maize, and grind your own mealie meal,” Phiri advises.
©️TV Yatu
Very sound advice from Mrs. Mumbi Phiri. When Mr. Lungu assumed power in 2015, I started growing maize purely for domestic consumption. This year I am not growing maize because I have enough stocks to see me through to the next harvest. I pay K20 for 25Kg at the hammer mill. It doesnt bother me if mealie meal prices hit K450 for a 25Kg bag.
On my residential plot, I grow enough beans and groundnuts to last me a year in addition to kalembula, sweet potato, cassava and over ten varieties of fruit (paw, mango, guava, lemon, banana, avocado, pomegranate, apples, granadilla, mulberries, etc).