FOR THE RECORD PATSON DAKA IS NOT AMONG 11 PLAYERS RELEASED BY LEICESTER CITY!





Three senior players released include legend Jamie Vardy, former Liverpool goalkeeper Danny Ward and fellow shot stopper Daniel Iversen.





The trio’s contracts ran their course to the end of the 2024/2025 campaign which saw the Foxes relegated.



A club statement read: ‘’All three leave with the heartfelt thanks of everybody at Leicester City for their contributions during their time at King Power Stadium, as well as our best wishes for the next chapters in their careers.’’





Eight junior members of the team will also depart, among them Oliver Ewing, Harvey Godsmark-Ford, Ben Grist, Deniche Hill, Liam McAlinney, Arjan Raikhy, Joe Wormleighton and Brad Young.





Daka has one year remaining on his Leicester contract and is NOT among those released.





It remains to be seen if Leicester will listen to offers for the Zambia 🇿🇲 sniper or they will build around him to help the club bounce back immediately from the Championship after releasing Vardy.



