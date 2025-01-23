For UPND cadres, they are above the law of “HATE SPEECH, DEFAMATION or SERDITIOUS PRACTICES” – Edgar Lungu

Edgar Lungu writes:
For UPND cadres, they are above the law of “HATE SPEECH, DEFAMATION or SERDITIOUS PRACTICES.”
While UPND cadres freely insult me and everyone in the opposition without regards to the law (as shown in the video below), there are many opposition politicians and individual activists who are either on warm and caution, detained in police cells, appearing before courts or sentenced in prison for similar or lesser offenses of HATE SPEECH, SEDITIOUS PRACTICES or Defamation of the President.
Below are known victims of opposition leaders, scholars and activists who have been targeted by these growing UPND’s selective justice and punitive charges of colonial law HATE SPEECH, SEDITIOUS PRACTICES or “Defamation of the President” :
1. Hon Raphael Nakachinda, opposition PF and Tonse Alliance SG, before court,
2. Mr Sean Tembo, opposition PEP President and Tonse Alliance Spokesman, before court,
3. MP Maureen Mabonga, opposition PF sitting MP and Tonse Alliance Member, before court,
4. Amb Emmanuel Mwamba, opposition PF spokesman and Tonse Alliance Member, before court,
5. Hon Chishimba Kambwili, opposition PF leader, sentenced to six months imprisonment,
6. Hon Munir Zulu, opposition sitting MP, before court,
7. Apostle Dan Pule, opposition CDP President and Tonse Alliance Vice Chairman, before court,
8. Hon Edith Nawakwi, opposition FDD President and Tonse Alliance Member, before court,
9. Dr Fred M’membe, opposition SP President, before court,
10. Hon Binwell Mpundu, opposition sitting MP, before court,
11. Mr Brebner Changala, Human Rights Defender, before court,
12. “Why Me”, Social Media Commentator, detained and before court,
13. Ernest Kaumba, Social Media Commentator , before court,
14. Elijah Kaumba, Social Media Commentator, before court,
15. Anderson Zulu, a Lusaka based Tax Driver, imprisoned for one year,
16. Mr. Chilufya Tayali, opposition leader & social media blogger, before court,
17. Ms Saboi Imboela, opposition leader, fined K50,000 to avoid a jail sentence,
18. Dr Sishuwa Sishuwa is on “police wanted list” for HATE SPEECH for academic articles,
19. Dr Chris Zumani Zimba is on “warn and caution” for his scholarly works,
20. Hot FM Radio, officially warned for covering HATE SPEECH content, and
21. KBN TV, officially warned for promoting HATE SPEECH content.
But we have many more UPND cadres like these in this video freely insulting everyone and running on our streets in the name of #ProtectingAndDefendingBally.
People like UPND Consultant, Mark Simuwe who writes and presents tribal/regional divisive as well as biased defamatory content have never be questioned or warned anywhere but are praised and made to eat with the President at State House.
Madam Irene Khan, UN Human Rights Rapporteur, there is #NoRuleOfLawInZambia under President Hakainde Hichilema apart from selective justice & vengeful weaponization of Zambia police and our courts.
When it comes to human rights and Justice, Zambia is now a ripe banana state of THEM (Special UPND Members) against US (the ordinary masses).
#HateSpeechIsForOpposition #UPNDisAboveSerditiousPractices #WeaponizationOfPoliceAndCourts
#UPNDcadresInsultECLmoreThanWHYMEinsultAnyone
#INSULTINGupndCadresAreFreeWHYMEisJAILED
#WHYMEisFarMuchBetterThanInsultingUPNDcadres
#humanrightsviolationsNormalHere
If you are UPND, or a Zambezi dweller, you are given blanket immunity to commit any crime.
I hope the UN representative is taking notes.
We are suffering in Zambia. There is a two-tier justice system. Tribalism, nepotism, corruption and oppression are thriving in our country.
Please help us.
Vote wisely in 2026.
You’re weakness to reflect and compare what we went through in the past regime of the Defunct TuPF criminals government and what’s obtaining now
On that score you can continue churning out rubbish
Vote wisely vote for HH7 in 2026/31
This man has no shame! Do we need to itemize as well how many atrocities he caused? I keep laughing when he opens his mouth! Does he remember Kanganja? Does he remember gassing? Does he remember him stopping his friend from campaign in chipata during the official compaign period? Does he remember how they kicked out opposition from chilubi island because “it was too small to have both ECL and HH? What a shameless cry baby
These complaints should not come from you. This is nothing but insult to Zambians who kicked you out of power for the same reasons. Unfortunately you were bad in all angles. But HH will survive despite, all bcos he is marvellously turning the economy around, and he is once more feel united as Zambians. So take care. Do not burst. You hv only 1 life to live
Bwana Lungu, this kind of hypocrisy is not required. When you were enjoying in power, it never occurred to you to change this law.
To his credit, HH has started the process to remove the law on defamation of the holder of the office of the presidency, a law closely associated with defamation. Something which you never did. Effecting a change of law or even part of our constitution does not take place over night.
So please spare us the drama of you and your gang of thieves being the everlasting victims when you have the opportunity to effect appropriate changes. Please please grow up, take responsibility for your actions and behave accordingly until this law is amended. Until that time, law enforcers will do their job. You of all people should understand that this is nothing personal. No one is above the law. Your 7 year stint in the office of the president made you think you are above the law. News flash, muzakambila kusogolo.
ECL, please leave active politics before you lose even the crumbs of respect Zambians are still keeping for you. You are such an irritant on the political scene. Your face is a stark reminder to us of the brutality we endured at your hand. Please go away before you suffer even greater humiliation. Give us space to heal.
TRIBALISTS are ruling us.
Mr Lungu, when we say retiring from politics it means also retiring from writing these useless FAKE stories. How can you command respect if you lack the capacity to respect yourself? Articles coming from you should be inspiring, locally, regionally and internationally! Not this rubbish. There’s mismatch between your age and position you held in the nation.
Utter nonsense. This man is insulting our collective intelligence as a people. He honestly thinks we have forgotten how lawless his rule was. Cadres were untouchable & even paid to cause havoc & harm.
ECL DIVERTED HIS PRESIDENTIAL MOTORCADE FROM HIS OFFICIAL ROUTE TO FOLLOW THE UPND CONVEY AND ARRESTED HH. IS THAT NOT HUMAN ABUSE? HOW COME ECL IS EDUCATING US ON HUMAN RIGHTS WHEN DURING HIS RULE IS THE ONE WHO BROKE THEM WITH INPUNITY.
DEAR OUR LOVELY GOVERNMENT. THIS IS THE TIME TO REMOVE IMMUNITY AND INVESTGET THE DEATH OF PRESIDENT SATA WHO UPON ARRIVAL IN ISREAL, PRESIDENT SATA WAS TOO WEAK TO WITHSTAND OPERATION AND THE INTUORAGE REFUSED TO ADMISTER DRIP AND DECIDED TO FLY TO LONDON WHILE THE WIFE WAS SENT TO INDIA. HOW ON EARTH CAN THIS BE. WHAT COULD HAVE HAPPENED ON THE PLANE WITHOUT THE WIFE WHO WAS SENT TO INDIA.
ECL DIVERTED HIS PRESIDENTIAL MOTORCADE FROM HIS OFFICIAL ROUTE TO FOLLOW THE UPND CONVEY AND ARRESTED HH. IS THAT NOT HUMAN ABUSE? HOW COME ECL IS EDUCATING US ON HUMAN RIGHTS WHEN DURING HIS RULE IS THE ONE WHO BROKE THEM WITH INPUNITY.
DEAR OUR LOVELY GOVERNMENT. THIS IS THE TIME TO REMOVE IMMUNITY AND INVESTGET THE DEATH OF PRESIDENT SATA WHO UPON ARRIVAL IN ISREAL, PRESIDENT SATA WAS TOO WEAK TO WITHSTAND OPERATION AND THE INTUORAGE REFUSED TO ADMISTER DRIP AND DECIDED TO FLY TO LONDON IN THE ABSENSE OF THE WIFE WHO WAS SENT TO INDIA.