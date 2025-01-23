For UPND cadres, they are above the law of “HATE SPEECH, DEFAMATION or SERDITIOUS PRACTICES” – Edgar Lungu

Edgar Lungu writes:

For UPND cadres, they are above the law of “HATE SPEECH, DEFAMATION or SERDITIOUS PRACTICES.”





While UPND cadres freely insult me and everyone in the opposition without regards to the law (as shown in the video below), there are many opposition politicians and individual activists who are either on warm and caution, detained in police cells, appearing before courts or sentenced in prison for similar or lesser offenses of HATE SPEECH, SEDITIOUS PRACTICES or Defamation of the President.





Below are known victims of opposition leaders, scholars and activists who have been targeted by these growing UPND’s selective justice and punitive charges of colonial law HATE SPEECH, SEDITIOUS PRACTICES or “Defamation of the President” :





1. Hon Raphael Nakachinda, opposition PF and Tonse Alliance SG, before court,



2. Mr Sean Tembo, opposition PEP President and Tonse Alliance Spokesman, before court,



3. MP Maureen Mabonga, opposition PF sitting MP and Tonse Alliance Member, before court,





4. Amb Emmanuel Mwamba, opposition PF spokesman and Tonse Alliance Member, before court,



5. Hon Chishimba Kambwili, opposition PF leader, sentenced to six months imprisonment,



6. Hon Munir Zulu, opposition sitting MP, before court,





7. Apostle Dan Pule, opposition CDP President and Tonse Alliance Vice Chairman, before court,



8. Hon Edith Nawakwi, opposition FDD President and Tonse Alliance Member, before court,



9. Dr Fred M’membe, opposition SP President, before court,





10. Hon Binwell Mpundu, opposition sitting MP, before court,



11. Mr Brebner Changala, Human Rights Defender, before court,



12. “Why Me”, Social Media Commentator, detained and before court,





13. Ernest Kaumba, Social Media Commentator , before court,



14. Elijah Kaumba, Social Media Commentator, before court,



15. Anderson Zulu, a Lusaka based Tax Driver, imprisoned for one year,





16. Mr. Chilufya Tayali, opposition leader & social media blogger, before court,



17. Ms Saboi Imboela, opposition leader, fined K50,000 to avoid a jail sentence,



18. Dr Sishuwa Sishuwa is on “police wanted list” for HATE SPEECH for academic articles,



19. Dr Chris Zumani Zimba is on “warn and caution” for his scholarly works,





20. Hot FM Radio, officially warned for covering HATE SPEECH content, and



21. KBN TV, officially warned for promoting HATE SPEECH content.



But we have many more UPND cadres like these in this video freely insulting everyone and running on our streets in the name of #ProtectingAndDefendingBally.





People like UPND Consultant, Mark Simuwe who writes and presents tribal/regional divisive as well as biased defamatory content have never be questioned or warned anywhere but are praised and made to eat with the President at State House.



Madam Irene Khan, UN Human Rights Rapporteur, there is #NoRuleOfLawInZambia under President Hakainde Hichilema apart from selective justice & vengeful weaponization of Zambia police and our courts.





When it comes to human rights and Justice, Zambia is now a ripe banana state of THEM (Special UPND Members) against US (the ordinary masses).



#HateSpeechIsForOpposition #UPNDisAboveSerditiousPractices #WeaponizationOfPoliceAndCourts

#UPNDcadresInsultECLmoreThanWHYMEinsultAnyone

#INSULTINGupndCadresAreFreeWHYMEisJAILED

#WHYMEisFarMuchBetterThanInsultingUPNDcadres

#humanrightsviolationsNormalHere