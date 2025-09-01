Ford to Retrench 470 Workers in Pretoria and Gqeberha Amid Economic Pressures

Ford has confirmed that 470 employees will be retrenched at its South African operations as part of a production realignment. The cuts will affect staff at the company’s plants in Pretoria and Gqeberha.

According to Ford, 391 operator roles will be terminated at its Silverton plant, along with 73 positions at Struandale and 10 administrative roles.

Solidarity Warns Retrenchments Could Signal Wider Job Losses in Auto Industry

Trade union Solidarity confirmed the announcement to Kaya959 and voiced deep concern about the broader implications for South Africa’s already fragile automotive sector.

“We see this announcement as possibly the beginning of greater job losses facing the entire automotive industry in South Africa,” said Solidarity’s deputy general secretary, Willie Venter.

Economic Pressures and Policy Challenges Blamed for Ford Job Cuts

Venter linked the retrenchments to global political uncertainty, economic pressures, and government policies that he argued make South Africa less competitive.

“When an automotive giant like Ford takes such drastic steps, it is a warning to the entire industry. We fear that further retrenchments may be inevitable if conditions do not improve quickly,” he warned.

Union Engages in CCMA Talks, Pledges to Protect Workers and Communities

Solidarity confirmed it will take part in the consultation process through the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA). The union pledged to work to minimise job losses and ensure fair treatment of affected employees.

“These retrenchments will seriously impact the communities in Pretoria and Gqeberha, and it is once again indicative of how vulnerable South African industries are under the current economic climate.

“Without serious intervention and economic reform from our government, our country will have to endure even more job losses,” Venter said.