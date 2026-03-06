FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER MULAMBO HAIMBE ANNOUNCES EVACUATION PLANS FOR ZAMBIANS IN IRAQ AND IRAN





Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister, Hon. Mulambo Haimbe, says Government has taken swift action in response to an urgent consular matter involving a Zambian family of five residing in Iraq and another Zambian national currently in Iran, following escalating security tensions in the Middle East.





Delivering a ministerial statement, Hon. Haimbe assured the nation that Government is actively managing the situation with the highest level of urgency and coordination to ensure the safety of the affected citizens.





He revealed that evacuation arrangements for the family based in the Kurdistan region of Iraq have already been initiated through Zambia’s diplomatic mission in Cairo, working closely with counterparts in Ankara to facilitate safe transit. The process, he noted, remains subject to ongoing security assessments in the region.





The Minister further emphasized that Government remains committed to safeguarding the welfare of Zambians abroad and continues to closely monitor developments in both Iraq and Iran.





Hon. Haimbe reiterated that the Ministry is maintaining direct communication with the affected individuals while engaging relevant international partners to guarantee that all necessary measures are taken to secure their safe passage.





He assured the public that Government will continue to provide updates as the situation unfolds, reaffirming Zambia’s unwavering commitment to protecting its citizens wherever they may be.



Spotlight Media