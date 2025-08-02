“Foreign Folks Can’t Ride Our Backs Unless our Backs are Bend”-Duma Boko





President Duma Boko recited David Diop’s powerful Poem Africa with the lines; “Africa, tell me Africa, Is this your back that is unbent”





“This back that never breaks under the weight of humiliation,”



“This back trembling with red scars, And saying no to the whip under the midday sun”.





This questions Africa about its history and resilience.



The question refers to the enduring spirit of the African people.





They experienced the humiliation and physical pain of colonization and slavery, yet remained unbroken.





“Back that is unbent” implies a refusal to submit to oppression and a continued struggle for freedom and dignity.