FOREIGN INVESTORS AND JOB CREATION- Fred M’membe

FOREIGN INVESTORS AND JOB CREATION



The truth, the reality is that no matter how many foreign investors we bring in, we will never have those big armies of mine workers we used to have.

Today a few pieces of high-tech equipment wipe out thousands of mining jobs.The big numbers of workers we used to have on commercial farms are also gone. They have been replaced by more efficient machines – combine harvesters, digitalised tractors navigated by satellite.





The many jobs we used to have in the banks are gone forever and ever. Amen!



And with industry, banks and other sectors of our economy not creating sufficient and quality jobs, our survival will depend on increasing agricultural production and agro-processing.





Very little, if not nothing, will be achieved without forward thinking, without investing much in peasant agriculture, without planning ahead, without prioritising quality education upto university level, and without investing big in health services for our people.





There cannot be dignity without food on the table, without a job, a solid roof over one’s head; without meaningful access to land.



Fred M’membe