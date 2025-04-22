Forget 5G- China has just launched its first 10G broadband network



Huawei and China Unicom have rolled out China’s first commercial 10G broadband network in Xiong’an New Area, a rapidly developing tech hub in Hebei Province near Beijing.



Leveraging cutting-edge 50G Passive Optical Network (50G-PON) technology, the network offers blazing-fast download speeds of up to 9,834 Mbps, upload speeds nearing 1,008 Mbps, and ultra-low latency of just 3 milliseconds a major leap beyond conventional gigabit fiber capabilities.