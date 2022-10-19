“Forgive me that I’m not seen ,am a busy man.” UPND Chipata Central Mp Reuben Mtolo tells his Constituency

Forgive me that I’m not seen – Mtolo

By Christopher Miti

CHIPATA Central member of parliament Reuben Mtolo has asked for forgiveness from the people in his constituency because he is rarely seen due to the nature of his job as agriculture minister.



Featuring on Breeze FM’s political hour programme on Sunday night, Mtolo said he is committed to serving the people in his constituency.

“I want to thank the people of Chipata. You should have hope. Yes there is a difference between last time (when I was a mere MP) I was staying here in Chipata but now as a minister I don’t stay in Chipata but in Lusaka. There is a difference here. Forgive me that I am not seen, but you will notice that I have formed groups that are representing me here,” he explained. “I would like to thank my colleagues who represent me here. I will start with the chairperson for UPND, the chairperson for MDC, and the members of the Mtolo Development Committee.”



Mtolo said he is well represented by the development committee.

“I cannot be in two places at once, but I am over the place. I am in Mongu, I am in Kalabo. Agriculture is a big issue. Allow me to work for Zambia so that the education which you gave me can also benefit the entire country,” he said. “Let me thank the people of Chipata for believing in me even if I am not seen but things are moving. A good example is the Chizongwe-Walela road that has not been worked on for a long time. This road was embarrassing for a long time but we are working on it. I am in Lusaka but I am pushing files through my colleagues.”



Mtolo said the Chipata-Magwero road would soon be worked on.

“After Magwero road we are going to move to Msoro road. Once more to the people of Chipata, your Reuben Mtolo has not changed. He is not seen but he is still the same person who is determined to do things in the right manner. No CDF money will be abused. Anyone who will steal CDF will be arrested,” he warned. “Let us do things in an orderly manner. Let us love each other. You don’t have to be a member of UPND to benefit in this government. You don’t have to be a member of PF to benefit. As long as you are a Zambian you should benefit.”

Mtolo said he would meet the Chipata district procurement committee regarding the complaints surrounding procurement matters.

Recently, UPND youths in Chipata protested over the alleged unfair selection of cooperatives to benefit from CDF grants.

“I will also meet the Chipata Central constituency development committee. The problem that we have in Chipata is small and we can sort it out if we talk to each other. Chipata is unique. We have a mayor who is independent, MP UPND and the councillors are PF. This combination, we need to be talking to each other so that we work well. If we don’t work well, we are going to bring confusion in Chipata,” he noted. “The party that is in power is UPND. Now given that councillors are PF should not bring confusion and as MP I would like us to work together because our aim is one.”



Mtolo called for sensitivity to matters that affect people.

“So these projects that we are giving people, we should always balance them nicely. In life we need to look at the economic status, social status and political status of individuals. You cannot just get projects and give one group of people. You cannot do that. You need to balance. If you don’t balance you bring problems. Others will be angry. So, I want to talk to my colleagues that we should be sensitive to this,” said Mtolo.