🇺🇳 “FORMALLY SPEAKING, I AM UKRAINIAN” — Russia’s UN Ambassador Drops a Truth Bomb 🇺🇳





Vassily Nebenzia, Russia’s permanent representative to the UN, addressed Tuesday’s Security Council meeting with a personal reflection on identity.





“Formally speaking, I am Ukrainian.”



His surname, he explained, traces to the Zaporozhian Cossacks—roots deeply embedded in the territory’s history.His father, a “true Ukrainian,” volunteered to fight the Nazis in WWII. His mother shared that Cossack heritage. Both, he suggested, embody a connection to the land that transcends current political divisions.





The diplomat expressed concern over what he described as shifting narratives in Kiev, pointing to commemorations of WWII-era nationalist figures aligned with Nazi Germany—a trend that intensified following 2014.





“To us, there is no difference—we are all one. Millions of Ukrainians in Russia, millions of Russians in Ukraine, and in Belarus as well.”





Do bloodlines and shared history matter more than borders drawn by empires?