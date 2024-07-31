former ACC Boss Tom Shamakamba demands $500 million from Daily Revelation, Dr Kaaba

Shamakamba demands $500 million from Daily Revelation, Dr Kaaba

THE failure by Daily Revelation together with its source Dr O’Brien Kaaba to prove Thom Shamakamba’s innocence on corruption allegations, has culminated into a legal battle with the former ACC director general suing the duo in the Ndola High Court, demanding US$500 million for labeling him corrupt.

Shamakamba wants the Court to order the newspaper company and its source to render a public apology and retract the falsehoods that he was cutting deals with Solicitor general Marshal Muchende to shield graft.

He said the apology should be widely circulated on the same platforms used to defame him.

In his statement of claim, the former ACC DG stated that on July 15, 2024 Daily Revelation in its publication issue no. 123 published a story on its front page with a screaming headline which read “ACC DG MUCHENDE GETTING KICKBACKS -BOARD MEMBER”

He said the kicker further read that “Shamakamba’s appointment was proposed by corrupt people in government who knew he had no character”.

Shamakamba said the Newspaper has a wide circulation around the country with over 29, 520 followers on its Social Media Platforms.

He contended that the words complained of in the Article imply that he is corrupt, receives illegal actuaries, he is a compromised person or captured by corrupt persons or institutions, incapable of fighting corruption and was in a syndicate that shields corruption.

Shamakamba stated that the words meant that he was in possession of proceeds of crime.

“Following the said publication, he received calls from various government officials of different countries including Namibia, Ireland, Burkina Faso, Malawi, South Africa, Ivory Coast, Ghana and the United Kingdom,” he said.

Shamakamba complained that the publication was calculated to cause damage to his reputation, disparage and demean him in the estimation of the right-thinking members of society as they gave a misrepresentation that he is corrupt and incapable of fighting corruption both locally and internationally.

“The Defendant’s libellous words/article was reposted on various WhatsApp and Facebook groups which further embarrassed the

Plaintiff and damaged his reputation,” he said.

The former ACC boss said his reputation was lowered as a member of the Law of Association of Zambia Bar with 27 years of good standing at the Bar, as a former Director General of Anti-corruption Commission of Zambia, Secretary of the Association of Anti- Corruption Agender of Commonwealth in Africa, as a Father and husband as well an an interested member of the Jehovah’s witnesses Organisation and a former human rights commissioner.

Shamakamba says he feels injured by the false publication, as he has suffered embarrassment, mental anguish and his reputation and estimation in the right standing members of the society has been damaged.

He is further demanding damages for ridicule mental anguish, stress, inconveniences and embarrassment.

The plaintiff also wants exemplary and punitive damages.

By Mwaka Ndawa

Kalemba July 31, 2024