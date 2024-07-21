*Former ACC Chairman Musa Mwenye speaks out*



I am grateful to the people and the President of the Republic of Zambia for the opportunity to have served as Chairman of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).



When I assumed my office as Chairperson of the ACC, two years ago, I declared my assets in accordance with the law. Although, the law does not require me to do so at the time of leaving my office, I have today decided to make a voluntary declaration of my assets to the Learned Chief Justice. All of us who serve in public office must be transparent in our financial dealings and must all be willing to declare our assets and explain how we acquired what we have. And I encourage all those in public office today, who have not done so to do that in the interest of transparency, integrity and accountability.



Let me mention that I was privileged and honored to have served with men and a woman of integrity on the ACC board under extremely difficult conditions. Despite having been sidelined and denied access to any information on ongoing investigations and prosecutions for a full year, the board continued to mount pressure internally for the right thing to be done by the Director General and his team.



Legally, the board of the ACC, has no powers to arrest anyone, that power lies with the Director General. Equally, the board has no legal powers to hire and fire the Director General – that power lies else where.



That said, I strongly believe that we cannot fight corruption unless we fight ALL corruption – past present and future. Those who committed corruption in the past regimes must be investigated and prosecuted. Even current government officials who have betrayed the trust of the people of Zambia must also be investigated and prosecuted. Almost three years down the line, we should have seen some government officials arrested and dismissed. This is a matter that was a constant source of friction between the board and those who refused to do their job in this regard. Instead, they elected to be selective in the discharge of their duties and responsibilities.



It is also worth noting that successive governments have manipulated the operations of the ACC by appointing a strong board to give a veneer of respectability but appointing management that is ‘user friendly’. But I am proud that the board I served refused to be intimidated, remained in position and demanded internally and publicly, both as a board and in our individual capacities, that the right thing be done. We made our position known and nobody can claim ignorance over these matters I have highlighted in this statement today.



And to the rank and file of the ACC, who continue to do their job under difficult conditions, I say thank you and encourage you to soldier on. To my fellow former board members, former Vice Chairperson Mrs. Irene Chongo – Lamba and former Commissioners Dr. O’brien Kaaba and Dr. Tommy Namitondo, who I served with in the past two years, I say thank you for your unity of purpose, integrity, strength of character and courage. It was an honour. Sadly, I did not have the pleasure of working with newly appointed board member Mr. Jack Kalala because the board was dissolved before we had any significant interactions. We all did our best and I have no doubt whatsoever, that posterity will judge us correctly.



I thank you!