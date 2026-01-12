FORMER AGRICULTURE MINISTER BOB SICHINGA ATTRIBUTES DELAYED FARMER PAYMENTS TO POOR POLICIES

FORMER AGRICULTURE MINISTER ATTRIBUTES DELAYED FARMER PAYMENTS TO POOR POLICIES

By Cecilia Zyambo

Former Agriculture Minister Robert Sichinga has alleged that government has failed to pay farmers on time due to poor policies that do not support or prioritize the farming sector.

Mr. Sichinga says it is now too late for government to make payments, explaining that delays have already disrupted farmers’ preparations for the current farming season.

He has noted that many farmers lack the financial capacity to purchase fertilizer and other essential inputs in time, a situation that is expected to significantly reduce overall agricultural output.

Mr. Sichinga has warned that delayed payments to farmers could negatively affect national food security, as many farmers may be forced to sell their produce, including to markets outside the country.

He further stated that, as a former minister, it is too late for him to advise the government, noting that farmers have already lost confidence in its leadership.

Government had promised that farmers who supplied maize to government around June and July 2025 would receive their payments by the stated deadline, but this has not been fulfilled.

PHOENIX NEWS