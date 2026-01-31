FORMER AIDE BACKS PRESIDENT’S CALL FOR BOOSTED AFRICAN TRADE



FORMER Presidential Assistant and United Party for National Development (UPND) media official Amos Chanda has endorsed President Hakainde Hichilema’s push for stronger intra-African trade, stating that increased trade among African nations is crucial for value addition, job creation and sustainable economic growth on the continent.





Mr Chanda notes that many of Africa’s resources are exported in raw form to regions such as Asia, Europe, America and Australia, where value addition occurs, resulting in Africa exporting jobs and losing out on the full value of its resources.





He explains that increasing processing and manufacturing within Africa would retain value on the continent and create employment opportunities for local communities.





Mr Chanda has emphasized the need to actualise existing reforms within AU institutions responsible for trade, mining, labour, customs and related sectors, so that policies translate into real benefits for ordinary citizens.



M&D