Former ANC Youth League leader sentenced to 20 years for corruption





Rubben Mohlaloga, former Deputy President of the ANC Youth League, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after losing his final appeal at the Supreme Court of Appeal.





Mohlaloga was convicted of fraud and money laundering for his role in diverting R6 million in Agri-BEE funds from the Land Bank. The funds, intended to support emerging farmers, were instead used to finance luxury purchases.





The court ruled that the sentence was not “shockingly inappropriate,” highlighting the gravity of the crime and the breach of public trust.





Once seen as a rising star from youth leadership to Parliament and later the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA). Mohlaloga’s career now ends in disgrace behind bars.